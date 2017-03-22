Clarkston City Council, 2-13-17

City of the Village of Clarkston

City Council Regular Meeting Minutes

02 13 2017 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Wylie, Marsh, Kneisc, Haven, Detkowski, Catallo, Present. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Haven, Supported by Detkowski to approve the agenda. Motion Carried. Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Supported Percival to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes 01 09, 01 12, and 01 23 2017. Motion Carried. Sheriff Report: December 2016 and January 2017. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Catallo, to approve the Mission Statement and members for the Communication Committee. Members are Jordan Bellant, Mike Cascone, Karen Eckert and Sue Wylie. Motion Carried. Resolution by Catallo, Supported by Wylie to Approve and sign the Amendment to the Storm Water Control Easement Agreement Between Clarkston United Methodist Church, Clarkston Community Schools, and the City of Clarkston. Resolution was Adopted. Motion by Marsh, Supported by Wylie to approve the reappointment of Joel Hoffman to the Board of Review Commission. Motion Carried. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski to adjourn at 8:00 PM. Motion Carried. Questions call Sandy Miller, City Clerk 248-625-1559