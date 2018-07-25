City Council, 6-11-18

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 06 11 2018 MINUTES Call to Order at 6:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Kneisc, Reynolds, Wylie, Present. Haven, Catallo present at 7 PM Detkowski, Absent. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Supported by Percival, to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried. Rich Little spoke about the Master Plan for the City of Clarkston. The City’s next step is a full draft, then Final Draft approximately in August. Steve Cassin Presented the draft Master Plan. June 18th is the deadline for getting comments, to Rich Little be considered in the Master Plan. Steve Cassin presented the draft master plan. At 7 PM the meeting continued to include FYI Concerts in the Park line up starting June 15 thru July 20, 2018. Clarkston Independence District Library Boogie Woogie Event on June 26 from 7 to 8 PM. Consent Agenda: Motion by Percival, Seconded by Reynolds, to approve the Minutes 05 14 2018 along with 05 29 2018 Minutes. Treasurer Report ending 05 30 18. All Aye, Motion Carried. Motion by Haven, Supported by Percival to rescind the motion made on 05 14 18 to pay Carlisle $8,500.00. All Aye, Motion Carried. Motion by Percival, Supported by Haven, to approve Tom Ryan to prepare a Traffic Control Order at Holcomb & Surrey Lane (three way stop with crosswalk). All Aye, Motion Carried. Resolved by Wylie, Seconded by Haven, to approve the General Appropriation Act for FY 2018-2019 and millage rate. Roll Call: Percival, Haven, Catallo, Reynolds, Kneisc, Wylie, All Yes. Detkowski Absent. Resolution is Adopted. Motion by Wylie, Supported by Kneisc to adjourn at 7:52 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried. For the complete minutes, please contact Sandy Miller, City Clerk at 248-6251559 or millers@villageofclarkston.org or visit www.villageofclarkston.org