City Council, 6-26-17

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON

CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES

06 26 2017 MINUTES

1. Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll Call: Wylie, Marsh, Kneisc, Haven, Detkowski,

Catallo, Mayor Percival, Present . Approval of Agenda:

Motion by Catallo, Supported by Detkowski, to approve

the agenda with the addition of Sheriff report at 6 B.

Motion Carried. Public Comments: Chet Pardee made

comments that are attached. These comments are not

necessarily the view or opinion of City Council or Staff.

FYI : Clarkston Garden Walk July 19, 2017. The walk

starts at the Library. 6B. Report from Lieutenant Larry

Perry. Consent Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Supported

by Percival, to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes

06 12 2017, the approval of minutes for 05 22 2017

(with additional comments Exhibit A) are postponed till

next meeting. Motion Carried. Motion by Wylie, Supported

by Detkowski to meet past 9:00 PM.

Resolution by Wylie, Supported by Haven, to adopt

the Budget for 2017-2018 including 12.0966 mills operating

levy in accordance with Michigan State law. Roll

Call: Wylie, Detkowski, Haven, Catallo, Kneisc, Marsh,

Percival, All Yes. Resolution Adopted.

Resolution by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski, to

approve the operating millage rate for 2017-2018 rate of

12.7876 (FY 17 maximum millage levy) -0.691 (FY17

library millage reduction) = 12.0966(FY2017-2018 millage

to be levied). Roll Call: Percival, Haven, Catallo,

Marsh, Detkowski, Kneisc, Wylie. Resolution Adopted.

Resolution by Catallo, Supported by Percival, to

amend the General Fund Budget FY2017. The fiscal

year end June 30, 2017 projected fund balance is

$225,801.00 Roll Call: Percival, Haven, Catallo, Marsh,

Wylie, Kneisc, Detkowski. Resolution Adopted.

Resolution by Haven, Supported by Catallo, to approve

a two month agreement with Code Enforcement

Services for Building Administration in the absence of

the Building Department person Jennifer Miller. Roll Call:

Haven, Kneisc, Catallo, Percival, Detkowski, Wylie,

Marsh. Resolution Adopted.

Resolution by Wylie, Supported by Detkowski, to

approve the one year contract with Carlisle and Associates

in the amount of $785.00 per month for Building

Consultant, Craig Strong. Roll Call: Detkowski, Percival,

Catallo, Kneisc, Haven, Marsh, Wylie. Resolution

Adopted.

Motion by Wylie, Supported by Percival to adjourn

at 9:58 PM. Motion Carried.

Respectfully Submitted, Sandy Miller, City Clerk