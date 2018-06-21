Clarkston Birders

Mike Dougherty, North Oakland Headwaters Land Conservancy board member and photographer, and Shannon Steel, associate executive director, will discuss NOHLC’s efforts to preserve natural places at the June 27 meeting of the Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club.

“Our Birders Club shares many common interests with NOHLC,” said Bob McGowan, founder and president.

The club will meet at 7 p.m. at The Gateway in Clarkston.