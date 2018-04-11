Clarkston City Council, 2-12-18

CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF CLARKSTON CITY COUNCIL

REGULAR MEETING MINUTES 02 12 2018

MINUTES SUMMARY

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. All Present. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski to approve the agenda. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Consent Agenda: Motion by Haven seconded by Detkowski to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Open Public Hearing at 7:15 to consider the Resolution adopting the 2018 – 2022 Clarkston Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Mayor Percival read from the Resolution 18259 then closed the Public Hearing at 7:21.

Resolved by Percival, Supported by Wylie to approve the Resolution adopting the 2018-2022 Clarkston Parks and Recreation Master Plan. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Haven, Supported by Catallo to recommend approval of the lot split of 33 Miller (08-20-181-001) as stated in 01 18 2018 Planning Commission Meeting. All Aye, Motion Carried. Attached is map and T Ryan letter. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Detkowski, Supported by Wylie to recommend removal of parking on S Buffalo from E Church Street to Waldon Road in order to meet AASHTO and improve safety. Roll Call: Reynolds, Haven, Kneisc, Catallo, No. Motion Failed.

Motion by Catallo, Supported by Reynolds to change S Buffalo to one way traffic. Motion Carried.

Resolved by Haven, Supported by Wylie to approve a Budget Amendment for the Depot Park Landscape Bed Maintenance in the amount of $2,000.00. All Yes, Resolution is Adopted.

Resolved by Wylie, Supported by Percival to approve several Budget Amendments that total $11,870.28. Resolution is Adopted.

Motion by Wylie, Supported by Percival to approve the Council Meetings flyer change updating public comments to 3 minutes and may comment on any item. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Percival, Seconded by Detkowski to form a committee to review the City Attorney Roles and Responsibilities. The members will be Al Avery, Richard Meyer, Steve Percival, Jonathan Smith and Sue Wylie. All Aye, Motion Carried.

Motion by Wylie, Seconded by Detkowski to adjourn at 9:29 PM. All Aye, Motion Carried.

