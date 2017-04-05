Clarkston City Council, 2-27-17

City of the Village of Clarkston

02 27 2017 Minutes

Call to Order at 7:00 PM. Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call: Mayor Percival, Marsh, Kneisc, Haven, Catallo, Present. Wylie, Detkowski, Absent. Approval of Agenda: Motion by Haven, Supported by Marsh to approve the agenda. Motion Carried. Public Comments: Hello from Jim Tedder contact information is jimtedder@house.mi.gov or 517 373 0615. Mike Cascone complemented Phil Custodio on his article about a young person on the front page of the paper. Consent Agenda: Motion by March, Supported Percival to approve the Treasurer Report and Minutes 01 23, 02 13 2017. Motion Carried. City Manager Report: Motion by Haven, Supported by Percival to hire a new Treasurer, provided the background check comes back satisfactory. Motion Carried. Percival apologized to Cory Johnston for bringing up his name. Cory brought to our attention Ordinance violations that need to be addressed and corrected. We appreciate the information. Motion by Marsh, Supported by Kneisc, to approve the Mission Statement and members for the Finance Committee. Members are Steve Percival, Sharon Catallo, Eric Haven, Jonathon Smith and the new treasurer. After advise from Tom Ryan if Marsh wanted to be on the committee or attend. Motion Carried. Ken Ermer of the Depot Park Committee used a presentation to show each piece that is currently in our playground and alternate handicapped pieces and groundcover. This should be put on Old Business on the April 10, 2017 Council meeting. Committee Reports: Mike Cascone of the Communication Committee spoke about Press releases in the Clarkston News. The second week of each month Clarkston News provides each home with the Clarkston News, along with subscribers. Motion by Percival, Supported by Catallo, to have committee reports to Sandy for the Council packet on the 3 rd Wednesday before the 4 th Monday of the Month. Motion Carried. Motion by Percival, Supported by Haven, to appoint Carol Eberhardt as an alternate for the Board of Review. Motion Carried. Becky Harrison made a presentation of Hometown Pedicabs. It is an advertising bike Taxi Service. Tom Middleton gave Oakland County Budget information for 2017. Motion by Marsh, Supported by Percival to extend the meeting past 9 PM. Motion Carried. Motion by Percival, Supported by Marsh to adjourn at 9:01 PM. Motion Carried.

Respectfully Submitted, Sandy Miller, City Clerk