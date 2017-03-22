Clarkston Planning Commission, 4-12-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Street

Clarkston, MI 48346

Planning Commission

Public Hearing

Wednesday April 12, 2017 7 PM

A rezoning is being requested for 42 W Washington to from R2 to Village Commercial.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Staff will be pleased to make the necessary arrangements.

City Clerk, Sandy Miller