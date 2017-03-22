Clarkston Planning Commission, 4-12-17

PUBLIC NOTICE
City of the Village of Clarkston
375 Depot Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Planning Commission
Public Hearing
Wednesday April 12, 2017 7 PM
A rezoning is being requested for 42 W Washington to from R2 to Village Commercial.
Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Staff will be pleased to make the necessary arrangements.
City Clerk, Sandy Miller
