Clarkston ZBA, 4-18-17

PUBLIC NOTICE

City of the Village of Clarkston

375 Depot Street

Clarkston, MI 48346

ZBA Commission

Public Hearing

Tuesday April 18, 2017 7 PM

A review of the rear yard setback variance previously granted by the ZBA on 03/07/2017 for the construction of a garage at 65 N Holcomb.

Anyone planning to attend the meeting who has need of special assistance under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is asked to contact the City Clerk’s Office at 248-625-1559 at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Staff will be pleased to make the necessary arrangements.

City Clerk, Sandy Miller