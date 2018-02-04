Clifford SMART

SMART, Clifford “Bill”; of Clarkston; February 4, 2018; age 86; loving husband of Dolores for nearly 62 years; father of Michael (Amy) Smart, Christina (Michael) Smith & Jean (Jim) Smiley; also survived by 12 grandchildren; preceded in death by his sister Mary Beth (Floyd) Tymrak & brother Robert Smart. Cliff served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors Truck & Bus in 1987 after 33 years of service. He was a member of the Elks & American Legion Post #63 in Clarkston. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Thursday 3-5PM and 7-9PM. Funeral Service Friday 10:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly with full military honors at 2:30PM. Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Mercy Hospice or Veterans Administration. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com