Oakland County Fair returns to Springfield Oaks County Park the weekend after Independence Day, July 6-15. Main arena events include off-road demolition derby, Figure Eight Races, Superkicker Rodeo, Night of Destruction and Monster Trucks.

Fair parking, which includes admission, is $12 per vehicle and $6 permotorcycle. Oakland County Parks and Recreation offers free parking Friday, July 6, and Thursday, July 12, with a 2018 Oakland County Parks and Recreation Vehicle Permit. Fireworks will begin after dusk following the Friday night concert.

Tickets for these events may be purchased at OakFair.org. For information on other events, visit OaklandCountyParks.com.