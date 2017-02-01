David Monroe Lockard, 85 passed on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at The Pines of Clarkston following an extended illness.

David is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Delores (Pacer) Lockard, and his four children, Kim, Kathie, Thomas, and Michael. Also his sister Pauline Zwicker, and his two brothers, Eugene and Oakley Lockard. His two son-in-laws, David Green and Robert Welfare, and his two daughter-in-laws, Kimberly (Flores) Lockard and Jane Taft. Along with his grandchildren, Sabrina (Lockard) Hurd, Stephen Lockard, Meghann, Deirdre, and Calum Taft-Lockard, Ajay Welfare, as well as his many nieces and nephews

Born January 7th, 1932 and raised in Salem, Massachusetts. He was the seventh child born to Alfred and Augusta (Orser) Lockard. David graduated from Salem High School at the age of 17 in 1949. At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Army to support the Korean War effort. He was a paratrooper with the 187th Airborne Regimental Combat Team (Rakkasans). He served 2.5 years of active combat and received honorable discharge in 1953. After returning to the States, he worked for 10 years at Sealtest Dairy in Pontiac, MI. David then joined Pontiac Motor Division, and ultimately became UAW Plant Steward, Union Hall 653, where represented hourly employees for formal contract negotiations.

David’s favorite pastime was spending fun time with his family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and had an expansive, working apple orchard. He had a tremendous loving heart and would always help out folks in need through local charity work.

Visitation will be Friday February 3rd, from 10am to 12 noon, at Temrowski Family Funeral, 500 Main Street, Fenton, MI. Memorial service will immediately follow.