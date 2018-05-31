‘Dawgs dominate at Classic

The Clarkston Riverdawgs 10U became champions of the Mavs May Classic after five games battling through the brackets in Sylvania, Ohio, May 5-6.

The Dawgs’ pitching was dominant collecting four wins led by Cole Duhaime in two games and Ethan Kern and Brody Denver in one game each. Colton Williams collected three saves with Beau Jacobsen, Grey Klein and Tanner Mazich all providing middle relief support.

The squad threw 63 percent strikes, totaling 32 strikeouts led by Duhaime with ten, Williams with seven and Denver with six.

The Dawgs’ defensive was on point with multiple catches bringing Dawgs’ fans to their feet. Battling the heat, the catching unit with Mazich and Trevor Theuer, ensured minimal balls made it to the backstop as Momrik had the “hot glove” in the infield scooping up 14 balls to keep the opposing team from making it to the base paths.

The Dawgs’ offense was spectacular as they pounded the ball scoring 37 runs on 51 hits led by Denver with eight runs, Klein with seven and Theuer with six.

The Dawgs hit doubles 17 times throughout the weekend contributed by Andrew Caldwell, Klein, Duhaime, Denver, Kern, Mazich, Theuer, Jacobsen and Williams.

The Dawgs defeated the South Lyon Thunder in the championship game, 11-0.

There were zero errors committed as the Dawgs’ defense was again flawless. They powered through 16 hits led by Klein with three doubles driving in four runs. The team collected multiple hit performances by Denver, Klein, Momrik, Jacobsen, while Theuer and Bond, Mazich, Kern and Williams all contributing with a hit of their own.

The pitching was razor sharp with a team effort of three pitchers in five innings with Duhaime, Kern and Williams combining for a shutout and totaling nine strikeouts in the game. The running game was eliminated due to four pickoffs led by Duhaime with three and Kern with with Gavin Bond on the receiving end at first base.

“The weekend was one for all the families to enjoy,” said Coach Lucas Momrik. “The pitchers pitched, the fielders fielded, and the hitters hit. This win was for the kids and their families spending countless hours dedicated to our team and working on the small things to execute as ‘one team’ since January. Our team focus is maturing each game, everyone is contributing, and we are playing clean baseball.”