Defense strong in victory

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Wolves fans cheered as senior Max Anderson hit a 3-point shot with one minute remaining against Sterling Heights Stevenson last Friday.

One more shot from junior Josh Luther closed the game with Clarkston’s fourth win, 88-37.

“I’ve been concerned about our defense,” said Dan Fife, long time Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach, adding it’s been awhile since they have played Stevenson. “They’ve been wanting to play us for a long time. We were good tonight. They aren’t a bad team. We were just good – they caught us on the wrong night.”

Clarkston opened the night with a 7-point run starting with a 3-pointer from senior Foster Loyer, followed by baskets from seniors Taylor Currie and Nick Wells.

Stevenson closed the gap to one point off a field goal with four minutes remaining in the first quarter, their third within 90 seconds. Clarkston scored three points off a basket from Currie and one at the line from Loyer, putting the score 15-11.

The Titans scored one more basket to put themselves two points away from the Wolves. It sparked a 13-point run from Clarkston which ended with a 3-pointer from Loyer at the buzzer.

The Wolves finished the first half with a 50-23 lead, scoring five points in the final minute with two points from Loyer on the line, one point from senior CJ Robinson and a dunk from Wells.

The second half provided more opportunities for players to come off the bench

“They did very good – same enthusiasm, same intensity,” said Fife. “It goes back to what I think Clarkston Basketball is all about – defense. We made a lot of baskets out of our defense. That is always my gauge is our defense. I was proud of them tonight. I don’t want to get too excited – I want to make sure they play like that all the time. If they do, we will be good.

Loyer led the team 25 points with three field goals and going 10-for-11 on the free throw line. Currie scored 20 points and Robinson had 13 points.

Anderson, seniors Chase Wasilk and Demond Mills-Bradley had one field goal each.

JV also defeated Stevenson, 62-28. Junior Desmond Mills-Bradley and sophomore Cole Donchez scored 13 points each. The freshman won their game, 61-22 with Isayah Harris leading with 15 points.

The Wolves opened the week with a win over Lake Orion on Dec. 11, 69-34. Loyer led the team with 20 points. Robinson scored 14 points, Currie had 11 points and Wells had ten points.

Next for Clarkston is an away game on Thursday at Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep, 3535 Commerce Road.

“St. Mary’s will be a tough place to play,” said Fife. “It’s a different environment there.”

The freshman (3-1) game begins at 4 p.m., JV (4-0) at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.