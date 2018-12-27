Donald Brose Sr. of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Clarkston, passed on December 15, 2018. Donald was born on May 17, 1930. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Inga Carolyn, daughter Sandy (Seiji) Suzuki and son Donald (Robin) Brose Jr., six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Donald Sr. was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. After returning home, he took over the family business upon the death of his father in 1963. He operated Brose Electric Shop in Detroit, Allen Park, as well as the Clarkston store for 15 years.

He and Inga enjoyed traveling the world and was always there for family when needed. His family will always remember him for his sense of caring for them, and his sense of fairness to family, his customers, and everyone he met. Donald Sr. will be buried at Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly and a celebration of his life will be held in the spring of 2019.