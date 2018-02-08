Oakland Schools host four Family Engineering Nights for children ages 10-15 to explore engineering with hands-on activities and events.

Events are on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 6-8:30 p.m., Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northwest, 8211 Big Lake Road, Clarkston; Thursday, March 8, 6-8:30 p.m., Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southwest, 1000 Beck Rd., Wixom; Thursday, March 15, 6-8:30 p.m., Oakland Schools Technical Campus Southeast, 5055 Delemere St., Royal Oak; and Wednesday, April 11, 6-8:30 p.m., Oakland Schools Technical Campus Northeast, 1371 N. Perry, Pontiac.

Admission is free, with door prizes. This is a structured event, so plan to attend the entire evening.

For more information call Mike McIntyre at 248-209-2039 or email him at mike.mcintyre@oakland.k12.mi.us . Register in advance for this event at http://oakland.k12.mi.us/FamilyEngineering .