Enroll now in camps led by title-winning coaches and players

The school year is close to the end and registration is open for summer camps through Clarkston Community Education.

Varsity Coach Christine Rogers and her staff and players host Clarkston Girls Basketball Camp, June 11-14, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for girls going into grades 3-9. Designed for players of all ages. Includes 5 vs. 5 games and working on fundamentals. The cost is $115 and includes a T-shirt.

Clarkston Varsity Baseball Head Coach Phil Price hosts Summer Baseball Clinics for players ages 7-14 with two sessions.

The first session is for beginner to intermediate level players, June 11-14; the second session is for high level players, June 18-21.

Both are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $165 and will focus on the fundamentals of the game including throwing, catching, fielding, baserunning and rules of the game. The players will learn from Price, his coaching staff and varsity players who are assisting.

Varsity Coach Kelly Pinner and staff host Clarkston Volleyball Camp, June 18-22, at Clarkston High School for girls going into grades 5-12. The cost is $100. For more information, please contact Coach Pinner at kjpinner@clarkston.k12.mi.us.

Adventures in Softball, July 9-11, for girls ages 7-12, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.Cost is $109. T-Ball for Girls, July 9-11, for ages 4-6 from 9-10 a.m. Cost is $45. Both are led by Clarkston Varsity Softball Head Coach Don Peters with varsity players also instructing.

Fife Basketball Camp, July 9-12, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is open to boys entering grades 7-9 in the fall. The camp is coached by Dan Fife and his Clarkston High School Basketball staff. It is open to the first 104 applicants and costs $260.

Fife Fundamentals Basketball Camp is July 16-19, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for boys entering grades 4-6. Learn the fundamentals of the game from Clarkston Boys Basketball Varsity Head Coach Dan Fife and his coaching staff. The cost is $160 and is open to the first 80 applicants.

For more information on either camp, please call Coach Fife at 248-625-9749.

Mini Ballers Basketball Camp, July 16-19, is open for boys entering grades Kindergarten-3, and for girls entering grades Kindergarten-2. There are two sessions to choose from: 12:15 – 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at Clarkston High School.It is $90 and includes a T-shirt. It is led by Tim Wasilk, Clarkston B oys Varsity Basketball Assistant Coach. For more information please email Wasilk at tlwasilk@clarkston.k12.mi.us.

Registration for all camps is through Independence Township Parks, Recreation and Seniors, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, which is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and closed for holidays.