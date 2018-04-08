Evelyn R. BRONDIGE-WILLIAMS

BRONDIGE-WILLIAMS, Evelyn R.; of Holly; April 7, 2018; age 98; preceded in death by her first husband George Williams & second husband Bill Brondige; loving mother of Charlene (John) Duffie, Craig (Maureen) Williams & Cheryl (Robert) Cox; grandmother of Angie (Kevin) Stinde, Amy (William) Wilhelme, Dan Williams, Kristy (Kevin) Olech, Matt (Karly) Williams, Steven Williams, Teri (Mark) Skibowski; preceded in death by siblings: Bernetta (John) Seling, Osmun, Glenn & Donald Mills. Evelyn was a member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being with family, golfing, bowling, shopping, visiting friends and playing cards at the Ortonville Senior Citizen Center. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to Groveland Twp. Fire Dept. online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com