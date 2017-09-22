Florence KONZEN

KONZEN, Florence of Clarkston; September 20, 2017; age 94. Loving wife of Harold for 67 years; Beloved mother of Richard (Terri) Konzen and Brian (Lori) Konzen; proud grandma of Andrew, Christopher, Chad (Angie), Stephanie (Jim), Sami Jo (Erik); great-grandma of Lola, Iris, Breckin, Presley, Palmer, Harper, Lincoln and Scarlett. Florence was preceded in death by her sister Ruth (Henry) Smith and her brother Robert (Mary) Naverman. Friends may visit Sunday Sept 24, 2017 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Monday, September 25, 2017 at 10:00 am at the Funeral Home. Private Interment to follow at Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Medical Team Hospice, 4400 S. Saginaw St., Ste. 1300 A, Flint, MI 48507. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.