PERINA, Gary L., of West Bloomfield, May 15, 2018; age 73. Preceded in death by his wife Diane, son Mark Perina, and brothers William and Thomas Perina. Beloved companion of Greta Ortel for 10 years. Loving father of Gary L. Perina Jr. and Mary (Scott) Buchzeiger; proud grandfather of Danielle (Douglas) Murdock, Ryan, Shane and Cody Buchzeiger; great grandfather of Stephenee and Daphnee; brother of David (Jackie) Perina. After working 20 years at General Motors, Gary started several businesses culminating with Lucerne International, a successful automotive manufacturing company in which he retired from in 1998. Gary was an avid hunter, enjoyed playing golf, boating, fishing and painting. Most of all Gary was always very supportive of his family. Rosary Service Friday 7:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Friday 3-5 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 am at St. Anne Catholic Church, Ortonville. Rite of Committal Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Winning futures or Detroit Christo Rey High School.