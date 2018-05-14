Genisys Credit Union Donates $36,000 to OLHSA

Genisys Credit Union presented a check for $36,000 to The Oakland Livingston Human Service Agency (OLHSA) for their Walk for Warmth campaign. The money was raised by Genisys members and staff through several fundraising activities leading up to the event. The walk, held earlier this year at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, raised money to help people who experience utility emergencies throughout the year. Genisys also presented a community art project that was painted by participants of the walk. Daniel Cascardo, from Art Action Experience, created the template and everyone was invited to add their special touch to the painting.

Genisys has sponsored the walk as part of its Making a Difference campaign for over 20 years and has provided $392,000 to help those who need emergency heat related services over the years. As part of Genisys’ commitment to the community, hundreds of Genisys employees, family and friends come out each year to walk and support this great cause.

OLHSA is the largest non-profit agency that delivers human services to residents in Oakland and Livingston counties. They partner with many local organizations to help them meet the basic needs of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and people suffering economic hardships. “With the generous support of our community partners and donors, like Genisys Credit Union, we can help those in need stay safe and comfortable in their homes,” said Susan Harding,