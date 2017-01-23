Georgia MYERS-WENDLAND

MYERS-WENDLAND, Georgia “Jean”; of Waterford; January 22, 2017; age 87; preceded in death by her first husband Jack Wendland and second husband Robert Myers; mother of Michael (Robin) Wendland, Stephen (Debra) Wendland and Judith (Daniel) Bowles; grandma of Melanie (Chadd) Howard & David (Lisa) Wendland, Laura, Sarah & Hilary Brandon; also 7 great grandchildren. Jean retired from Pontiac General Hospital. Funeral service Thursday 10:00 a.m.at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Wednesday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com