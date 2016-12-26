Gerald A. MOORE

MOORE, Gerald A.; of Clarkston formerly of Waterford; December 24, 2016; age 84; husband of Sue for 60 years; father of Mike (Becki) Moore, Lisa (Jeff) Jennings, Anne-Marie (Bret) Edwards and Mary Jo (Dave) Woigdka; preceded in death by his son Jim; grandpa of Molly Jo, Jayy, Lindsey, Andrew, Michael, Chelsea, Danielle, Blake, Kristen, Brian, Heather & Whitney; brother of Jo Ann (Fred) Alt; uncle of 5. Jerry graduated from GMI and retired from General Motors after 41 years. In his final years of service, he enjoyed supervising the tool & die trades at the Fiero Plant. Friends may visit at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, ClarkstonWednesday 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Rite of Committal Ottawa Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul, Pontiac. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com