Golf outing for Drew’s Home

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Golfers can help local individuals with disabilities live in a home of their own at the fifth annual Golf Tournament benefitting Drew’s Home of Clarkston.

The Knights of Columbus of St. Daniel Catholic Church is sponsoring the golf outing on Sunday, July 29, at The Fountains Golf Course, 6060 Maybee Road. Tee time is 1:30 p.m.

Drew’s Home of Clarkston was formed about five years ago by a small group of people interested in forming a non-profit corporation to build a new home for adults with disabilities, said Dick Moscovic, Drew’s father, local builder, and long-time Clarkston industrial arts teacher.

“We decided the mission would be to create a safe, comfortable, spiritual and community based home for adult individuals with disabilities,” Dick said. “This helps parents of these individuals to have a say in their loved ones lives, and keep them close to home and involved in the Clarkston community.”

The Rev. Chris Maus, St. Daniels Catholic Church priest at the time, was instrumental in encouraging them to bring this type of home to the Clarkston area, Dick said.

“Since forming the non-profit, we have a waiting list consisting of parents from the Clarkston area who have adult children with disabilities,” he said. “These parents are attempting to plan a future placement for their adult children to live in an environment conductive to our mission.”

The board of Drew’s Home of Clarkston recently had the opportunity to purchase an existing apartment building near downtown Clarkston.

“To build it would have cost more than $500,000,” Dick said.

After renovation, the two-story building will be integrated, with individuals with different levels of disabilities downstairs and able-bodied residents in upstairs apartments.

Drew’s Home of Clarkston couldn’t afford to buy the building at the time, so a few members of the group formed a limited liability company to purchase it.

“When enough funds are made available, the LLC will sell the building to the non-profit and/or build a new home for adults,” Dick said.

Moscovic and fellow craftsmen are renovating an apartment for Drew, who is autistic and recently turned 39 years old, along with a roommate.

Residents would be screened to make sure they’re compatible.

“One of our members is an architect, Jay Noonan – he supplied architectural work pro bono,” Dick said.

Renovation includes expanding the bathroom and other modifications to make the apartment totally handicap accessible.

The plan is to create a sustainable community so it can keep going year after year, as well as help young parents of children with disabilities.

“You’d be surprised how many there are in the area who face the same challenges we face,” Dick said.

The golf outing and other fund raisers will support the mission. Those unable to golf can sponsor a hole in their name. For info, call Darwin Balcom at 810-869-5637.