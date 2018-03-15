Grapplers take All-State honors

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

With 40 seconds remaining in his last match for the day, junior Jake Billette scored three points on his opponent and for the second time within five months, he was victorious at Ford Field – this time for the Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team.

He finished in third place for All-State honors in the 140-pound weight class at the MHSAA Division 1 Wrestling Individual Finals, held March 2-3.

Billette opened the tournament by defeating Grosse Pointe North’s Raymond Hamilton with a 11-0 major decision. He went on to defeat Detroit Catholic Central’s Logan Sanom, 9-6. He defeated Macomb Dakota’s Tommy Gawlowski, 3-2 before going into the final round. He defeated Grandville’s Michael Carrasco for the third place spot, 4-2.

His lone loss was to Walled Lake Central’s Nick Freeman, 8-2. He finished the season with a 43-10 record.

Junior Cole Wiegers (119), junior Mac Hanselman (125), junior Ethan Polick (135), senior Houston Hemingsen (140), and sophomore Jacob Jones (215) went 1-2 for the tournament.

Wiegers lost to Hartland’s Corey Cavanaugh in the first round in a 3-2 decision. He defeated Rockford’s Trenton Wachter, 4-3, before losing to Macomb Dakota’s Justin Tiburcio, 19-2. He finished his season with a 35-18 record.

Hanselman lost to Detroit Catholic Central’s Dominick Lomazzo in the first round, 12-1. He won his second round against Grand Haven’s Cody Miller, 8-7. He finished the tournament with a fall to Grandville’s Anthonie Taylor. Hanselman finished his season with a 37-13 record.

Polick lost his first round to Southfield Arts & Technology’s Isiah Berry, 6-4. He won the second round against Portage Central’s Garrett Stace with a fall. He finished the tournament with a 11-2 loss to Davison’s Marc Shaeffer. He finished his season with a 36-17 record.

Hemingsen defeated Chippewa Valley’s Brandon Badour in the first round, 4-3, before losing to Carrasco, 6-4. He lost to Battle Creek’s Lakeview’s 2-0. He finished the season with 37-16 record.

Jones lost his first round against Portage Central’s Dominick Wilson, 8-0. He won the second round with a 3-2 decision over Walled Lake Central’s Connor Merchant. He finished the tournament with a fall to Brighton’s Luke Stanton. He finished his season with a 26-19 record.

Freshman Rocco Spindler lost to Temperance Bedford’s Austin Emerson and Caledon’s Alex Overla with an injury. He finished his season with a 24-13 record.

The coaching staff was also successful as Ty Foltz was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

Clarkston Wrestling graduates eight seniors – Hemingsen, Noah Burt (189), Jacob Golab (152), Carter Hoogewerf (152), Manny Millan (160), Kyle Rumbold (189), Hunter Valenzuela (119) and Ian Wilson (171).