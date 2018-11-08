Harmony in the park

From left, Clarkston Area Optimists John McDonald, Tom Middleton, Ken Ermer, Tom Lowrie, and, not pictured, Mike Walkowski, helped Clarkston Girl Scout Emily Herrmann install an outdoor musical playground in Depot Park, Nov. 2. Herrmann spent months raising funds and working out the details on the musical project for her Gold Award, the highest and most prestigious award in Girl Scouting. The Optimists contributed $4,200 for the xylophone. Friends of Depot Park is working on a second phase with additional instruments for next year.