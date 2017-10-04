Harold SUTHERLAND

SUTHERLAND, Harold; of Clarkston; October 3, 2017; age 88. Preceded in death by his wife Margaret. Loving father of Kevin (Diane) Sutherland and Lori Sutherland. Proud grandpa of Ari, Ander (Carly), Axel, Ansel and Alexie Gruenberg, Blake and Megan Sutherland. Brother of Betty Wilson. Loving companion of Mari Ann Staley. Harold was a long standing member of the Clarkston United Methodist Church. He was a past Worshipful Master of the Masonic Cedar Lodge #63, a Shriner and a member of the Clarkston Rotary. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, October 7, 2017 at 10 am at the funeral home. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The Desert Angels, Inc. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com