Harvest party

First grader Carah Regan cleans a paint brush to paint a pumpkin. Photo by Jessica Steeley

BY JESSICA STEELEY

Clarkston News Staff Writer

North Sashabaw Elementary kicked off the weekend by celebrating Halloween with classroom Harvest parties, Oct. 27. Students started the afternoon performing the Monster Mash in the cafeteria in front of parents and staff.

The parties were filled with holiday treats, pizza and pumpkins. Several classrooms painted designs and faces on mini pumpkins.

There was also pumpkin bowling, mummy-wrapping contests and spooky arts and crafts.