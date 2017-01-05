Hitting 100 before break

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Senior Dylan Alderson took his place on the free throw line with 19.8 seconds left in the game against Ann Arbor Skyline on December 22.

Neil Granlund, the usual time-keeper for the Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team, looked at the score – 97-90.

“The scoreboard has never hit 100,” he commented. “There’s still time.”

Alderson scored on one of his two attempts, putting the score at 98 points.

Two more points from junior Foster Loyer with seconds remaining put the score at 100 before the boys went into holiday break.

“It was a great win,” said Dan Fife, long-time head coach for the Wolves. “An unbelieveable game. They are a very good shooting team. They gave us all we could handle.”

The Eagles scored on 15 of their field goal attempts making it more of a challenge for the Wolves to block on the outside.

“It was hard as heck defending them because you have to help on penetration,” Fife said. “Then, leave an inch open and they would make the shot. They are good shooters.”

The teams battled for control of the game from the beginning. The Eagles gained control of the scoreboard heading into the second quarter with a 3-pointer from Jack Ammerman to put the score, 18-17.

Clarkston sophomore Taylor Currie opened the quarter with two baskets and the back and forth battle continued.

With 90 seconds until half time juniors CJ Robinson and Foster Loyer both scored on field goals and Alderson scored two points, ending the half 43-38.

The Wolves led throughout the rest of the game and held Skyline from getting ahead in the score. The Eagles did take a 2-point lead with 49 seconds in the third quarter off a field goal. Alderson and Loyer responded with four points for the lead. It was the last time Skyline would be ahead of the Wolves.

Alderson led the team with 37 points, scoring three field goals. Loyer scored 30 points, had two field goals and was 14-for-14 on the free throw line.

“They were outstanding,” said Fife. “Dylan probably played his best game since he has been at Clarkston – those 37 points came within our system.”

Currie scored 14 points in his first home game and Robinson had 12 points with two field goals.

“CJ had a good game,” Fife added. “Taylor did a good job inside controlling the middle. All and all we played very well.”

The Wolves defeated Rochester Adams, 76-23. Alderson led the team with 24 points, with six field goals during the night. Foster had 18 points with two field goals.

Robinson also scored two field goals in his 12-point total and Nick Wells had five points.

The boys have this week off for the holiday break before they head to Flint Carman-Ainsworth on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

“It gives them a break,” Fife said. “These boys have been going hard, playing all fall in a league and then started back up with us working out. They need these few days during the holidays.”

JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.