The theme of this year’s Clarkston Holiday Lights Parade is “Let the Stars Shine on Clarkston.”

The parade starts at 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Clarkston Renaissance High School parking lot.

The route is Church Street to Main, north to Miller Road, right on Glenburnie, and ending at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Tree lighting will be at 7:30 p.m. at the church.

Floats line up at 4 p.m., with judging at 5 p.m. – awards for Most Creative STEM, Clarkston Schools Wolf Pride, Best Use of Lights or Music, Best Holiday Spirit, Best Use of Theme, and Best Overall Entry.

For more information, check www.teamrush27.net/holiday-lights-parade.