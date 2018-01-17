Ind Twp Board, 1-9-18

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD
THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE
January 9, 2018
- A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.
- The Pledge of Allegiance was given
- ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Schroeder
Absent: Loughrin
There was a quorum present.
Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates Inc.
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
- CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
- STUDY SESSION: 2018 Poverty Exemption Application FKA Hardship Exemption Application (Kim Feigley, Director of Assessing)
The Study Session convened at 6:04 p.m.
The Regular meeting reconvened at 6:22 p.m.
- BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga; Supervisor Kittle; Trustee Schroeder
- PUBLIC COMMENT: None
- PUBLIC HEARING: None
- PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
- Presentation Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) – None
- Presentation: MParks – Michigan Recreation & Park Association Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation & Seniors (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
- Presentation: Township Hall Entrance Canopy (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
- CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of December 19, 2017
- Approval of the Payroll of December 29, 2017 and Check Run of January 2, 2018 for a Total Amount of $1,150,617.16
- ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
- REGULAR BUSINESS:
- Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – 5850 White Lake Road
- Approval of 5310 Vehicle Lease Agreement – Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART)
- Approval of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract PY 2017 – City of the Village of Clarkston
- Acceptance of Quote – Senior On-Site Tech IT Services
- Adoption of Amendments – Employee Policy & Procedure Manual
- Adoption of Amendments – Non-Union Employee Policy & Benefit Manual
- Adoption of Amendments – Procurement, Petty Cash & Credit Card Policy
- Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2017-12-239-b – Appointment to Boards and Committees – Planning Commission
- COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
- Report: Fiscal 2017 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending November 30, 2017
- BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
- ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:56 PM
Respectfully Submitted,
Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC
Township Clerk
Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2018