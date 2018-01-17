Ind Twp Board, 1-9-18

By on No Comment

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

January 9, 2018

  1. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 6:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.
  2. The Pledge of Allegiance was given
  3. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Loughrin

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Kimberly Feigley, Director of Assessing; Richard Carlisle, Carlisle/Wortman, Associates Inc.

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented
  2. CLOSED SESSION / BUDGET SESSION / STUDY SESSION:
  3. STUDY SESSION: 2018 Poverty Exemption Application FKA Hardship Exemption Application (Kim Feigley, Director of Assessing)

The Study Session convened at 6:04 p.m.

The Regular meeting reconvened at 6:22 p.m.

  1. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Aliaga; Supervisor Kittle; Trustee Schroeder
  2. PUBLIC COMMENT: None
  3. PUBLIC HEARING: None
  4. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:
  5. Presentation Supervisor’s Update (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor) – None
  6. Presentation: MParks – Michigan Recreation & Park Association Annual Award Recipients – Parks, Recreation & Seniors (Derek Smith, PRS Director)
  7. Presentation: Township Hall Entrance Canopy (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)
  8. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None
  9. CONSENT AGENDA:
  10. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of December 19, 2017
  11. Approval of the Payroll of December 29, 2017 and Check Run of January 2, 2018 for a Total Amount of $1,150,617.16
  12. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None
  13. REGULAR BUSINESS:
  14. Approval of 1st Reading – Zoning Ordinance Map Amendment – 5850 White Lake Road
  15. Approval of 5310 Vehicle Lease Agreement – Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART)
  16. Approval of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Public Service Contract PY 2017 – City of the Village of Clarkston
  17. Acceptance of Quote – Senior On-Site Tech IT Services
  18. Adoption of Amendments – Employee Policy & Procedure Manual
  19. Adoption of Amendments – Non-Union Employee Policy & Benefit Manual
  20. Adoption of Amendments – Procurement, Petty Cash & Credit Card Policy
  21. Amendment to Previously Adopted Motion #2017-12-239-b – Appointment to Boards and Committees – Planning Commission
  22. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:
  23. Report: Fiscal 2017 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending November 30, 2017
  24. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: None
  25. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 6:56 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Ind Twp Board, 1-9-18 added by on
View all posts by Phil Custodio →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.