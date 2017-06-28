Ind. Twp. Board, 6-20-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

June 20, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 7:00 PM at Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Kittle, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Pallotta

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Lt. Mark Brown, Fire Department; Doreen Groth, DPW-GIS Manager; Mitch Petterson, Fire Chief; Richard Carlisle; Carlisle/Wortman, Associates, Inc.; Steven P. Joppich; Johnson, Rosati, Schultz & Joppich, PC; Kristen Paulson; Hubbell, Roth & Clark, Inc.

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

E. CLOSED SESSION: None

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Supervisor Kittle

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: John Gold

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS:

1. Presentation: Kiwanis Club – Clarkston (Greg Smith, Executive Director for Michigan District of Kiwanis; Andre Laubach, Lt. Governor, Regional Manager for Michigan.)

2. Report: Supervisor’s Report (Patrick J. Kittle, Supervisor)

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of June 6, 2017.

2. Approval of the Payroll of June 16, 2017, and the Check Run of June 13, 2017, for a Total Amount of $440,224.99

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Authorized Submittal and Notifications of the Proposed Amendments to the CIA Development and TIF Plans

2. Adoption of Resolution for Submittal of Application – Economic Development Fund-Category A Funds

3. Approval of 1st Reading – Regency at Independence / Planned Unit Development Amendment

4. Approval of the 2017 Budget Amendment #25 – ArcGIS Server Licensing Maintenance Agreement

5. Acceptance of Quote and Approval to Purchase Portable Radios and Approval of Budget Adjustment – Fire Department

6. Award Bid – Fire Station 1 Sidewalk Repair Project

7. Support of Charter Township of Independence Position Statement – Bailey House Property / Independence Oaks North-Sashabaw Road

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Information Technology Oversight Committee (ITOC) – Final, May 9, 2017

2. Report: Fiscal 2017 Actual to Budget Update for Period Ending May 31, 2017

3. Communications: Water Resources Commissioner (WRC) – Clinton River Water Resource Recovery Facility Drainage District Special Assessment, Received June 5, 2017

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Trustee Schroeder

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 8:22 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017