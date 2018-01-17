Ind Twp ZBA, 2-7-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-001, Robert Helms, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 2 foot lot width variance and 2) A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of a lot split, 5846 Flemings Lake Rd., Parcel #08-22-101-006, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-002, David Flint, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12.3 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a home addition, 6350 Paramus, Parcel #08-29-205-010, R-1A Single Family Residential. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of January 3, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.