Ind Twp ZBA, 2-7-18

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, February 7, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346
- CALL TO ORDER
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES
- ROLL CALL:
- REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present.
- PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA:
- UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Case #18-001, Robert Helms, Petitioner, Requesting: Two (2) total variances: 1) A 2 foot lot width variance and 2) A variance to exceed the ¼ width to depth ratio maximum; both from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 for the purposes of a lot split, 5846 Flemings Lake Rd., Parcel #08-22-101-006, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- Case #18-002, David Flint, Petitioner, Requesting: A 12.3 foot front yard setback variance from Section 4.06(D), Table 4.06 in order to construct a home addition, 6350 Paramus, Parcel #08-29-205-010, R-1A Single Family Residential.
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
- Regular Meeting Minutes of January 3, 2018
- DISCUSSION:
- ADJOURNMENT:
NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.