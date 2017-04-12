Ind. Twp. ZBA, 5-3-17

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive,

Clarkston, MI 48346

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE

UNITED STATES

C. ROLL CALL:

D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions

require a majority vote of Board Members present.

E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE

AGENDA:

F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

G. NEW BUSINESS:

1. Case #17-012, USA 2 GO, Petitioner, Requesting:

A 12.6 foot side yard setback variance from

Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to construct a

new Tim Horton’s, West side of Sashabaw Road,

north of Interstate 75, Parcel #08-22-327-001, C-

2 Planned Shopping Center (Sashabaw Town Center

Overlay District).

2. Case #17-013, Gene Mortensen, Petitioner, Requesting:

A 10 foot rear yard variance from

Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct

a new accessory structure, 5395 Stickney

Rd., Parcel #08-11-351-010, R-1R Rural Residential.

H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

1. Regular Meeting Minutes of April 5, 2017

I. DISCUSSION:

J. ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the

Building Department during regular business hours. Written

comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning

Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence

– Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive –

Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public

Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations

for effective participation in this meeting should

contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at

least two working days in advance of the meeting. An

attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.