Ind. Twp. ZBA, 5-3-17

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS
REGULAR MEETING
AGENDA
DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.
LOCATION: Independence Township Hall
6483 Waldon Center Drive,
Clarkston, MI 48346
A. CALL TO ORDER
B. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE
UNITED STATES
C. ROLL CALL:
D. REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions
require a majority vote of Board Members present.
E. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE
AGENDA:
F. UNFINISHED BUSINESS:
G. NEW BUSINESS:
1. Case #17-012, USA 2 GO, Petitioner, Requesting:
A 12.6 foot side yard setback variance from
Section 4.18(D), Table 4.18 in order to construct a
new Tim Horton’s, West side of Sashabaw Road,
north of Interstate 75, Parcel #08-22-327-001, C-
2 Planned Shopping Center (Sashabaw Town Center
Overlay District).
2. Case #17-013, Gene Mortensen, Petitioner, Requesting:
A 10 foot rear yard variance from
Section 5.06(A)(4), Table 5.06-2 in order to construct
a new accessory structure, 5395 Stickney
Rd., Parcel #08-11-351-010, R-1R Rural Residential.
H. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
1. Regular Meeting Minutes of April 5, 2017
I. DISCUSSION:
J. ADJOURNMENT:
NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the
Building Department during regular business hours. Written
comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning
Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence
– Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive –
Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public
Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.
Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk
NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations
for effective participation in this meeting should
contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at
least two working days in advance of the meeting. An
attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.
