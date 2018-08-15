Ind Twp ZBA

ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS

REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA

DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION: Independence Township Hall

6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346

CALL TO ORDER PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG OF THE UNITED STATES ROLL CALL: REVIEW OF AGENDA: Agenda additions or deletions require a majority vote of Board Members present. PUBLIC COMMENT FOR ITEMS NOT ON THE AGENDA: UNFINISHED BUSINESS: Case #18-004, Lynn Gertsch, Petitioner, Requesting: A 328 square foot variance from Section 5.06(A)(3), Table 5.06-1 in order to permit a constructed lean-to on the home, 4832 Sundale Dr., Parcel #08-34-303-044, R-1A Single Family Residential (POSTPONED MARCH 7, 2018). NEW BUSINESS: Case #18-025, Dick Moscovic, Petitioner, Requesting: A variance from Section 5.06(A)(4) for placement of a new accessory structure in front of the principal structure, 5172 Woodlane Rd., Parcel # 08-02-451-027, R-1A Single Family Residential. Case #18-026, Gardner Signs, Petitioner, Requesting: A 14 foot sign setback variance from Section 12.03(A)(5) in order to construct a new ground sign, 8031 Ortonville Rd., Parcel #08-17-300-013, OS-2 Office Service Two. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: Regular Meeting Minutes of August 1, 2018 DISCUSSION: ADJOURNMENT:

NOTICE: The above requests may be examined at the Building Department during regular business hours. Written comments may be sent to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals c/o Charter Township of Independence – Building Department; 6483 Waldon Center Drive – Clarkston, Michigan 48346 prior to the Meeting / Public Hearing. For further information call (248) 625-8111.

Barbara A. Pallotta, Clerk

NOTICE: Persons with disabilities needing accommodations for effective participation in this meeting should contact the Building Department at (248) 625-8111 at least two working days in advance of the meeting. An attempt shall be made to provide reasonable accommodations.