Independence Township Board 3-7-17

SYNOPSIS

TAKEN BY THE TOWNSHIP BOARD

THE CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF INDEPENDENCE

March 7, 2017

A. A Regular Meeting of the Charter Township of Independence Board was called to order at 7:03 PM at Independence Township Hall.

B. The Pledge of Allegiance was given.

C. ROLL CALL: Present: Pallotta, Brown, Aliaga, Loughrin, Ritchie, Schroeder

Absent: Kittle

There was a quorum present.

Also Present: Derek Smith, Parks, Recreation & Seniors Director; Barbara Rollin, Senior Division Supervisor

D. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: As presented.

E. CLOSED SESSION: None.

F. BOARD/PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS: Trustee Schroeder

G. PUBLIC COMMENT: None

H. PUBLIC HEARING: None

I. PRESENTATIONS AND REPORTS: None

J. CARRYOVER / POSTPONED AGENDA ITEMS: None

K. CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Approval of the Board of Trustees Regular Meeting Minutes of February 21, 2017

2. Approval of the Payroll of February 24, 2017 and the Check Run of February 28, 2017, for a Total Amount of $827,945.04

L. ITEMS REMOVED FROM THE CONSENT AGENDA: None

M. REGULAR BUSINESS:

1. Award Bid – Generator / Senior Community Center – CDBG Funds

2. Acceptance of Quotes – 2017 Baseball Uniforms

3. Acceptance of Quote – 2017 Capital Improvement Project Bay Court Park / Lakeview Building Renovations

4. Approval of Out-of-State Travel – 2017 CSACM Cincy Spring Conference

5. Approval of Licenses and Conditions for 2017, 2018 and 2019 DTE Second and Third Stage Out Door Gatherings at DTE Energy Music Theater

6. Appointment of Board and Committee Member – Senior Adult Activity Center Advisory Committee

7. Appointment of Board & Committee Members – Hunting Boundary Map Ad-Hoc Committee

N. COMMUNICATIONS / FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS / REPORTS:

1. Minutes: Video Center Administrative Board-Regular Meeting-Final, November 16, 2016

2. Report: Bay Court Park Sign

3. Report: Brady Lodge – Windows & Doors

O. BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS: Clerk Pallotta

P. ADJOURNMENT: The Regular Meeting adjourned at 7:33 PM

Respectfully Submitted,

Barbara A. Pallotta, CMC

Township Clerk

Published: Wednesday, March 15, 2017