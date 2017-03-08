Independence Township Board of Review, 3-7-17

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP

OFFICIAL PUBLIC NOTICE

Independence Township 6483 Waldon Center Dr Clarkston, MI 48346

The Charter Township of Independence 2017 March Board of Review will meet for its organizational session, MCL 211.29(1), at the Township Hall’s Office of the Assessor on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 9:00 am.

The Board of Review will be in session at the Independence Township Board Room located at 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston, MI 48346 on March 13, 2017 from 9 am to 5 pm, March 14, 2017 from 1 pm to 9 pm, and March 15, 2017 from 9 am to 5 pm. Valuation appeals of the 2017 assessed value (50% of market value), classification, Hardship applications and Disabled Veteran Exemption Affidavits can be addressed to the March Board of Review.

Appeals are for the 2017 tax year only. If you wish to appeal your assessed value in person, please make an appointment through the Assessor’s Office by calling (248) 625-8114 between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm weekdays.

-Deadline to make an appointment is

Tuesday, March 14th by 4pm***

A resident or nonresident may also protest to the Board of Review by mail by submitting a completed and signed “Petition to Board of Review” (Form L-4035). This form is available on line at www.michigan.gov/documents/14035f 2658_7.pdf or at the Township Assessing Department. Completed petition forms along with any documentation supporting your opinion of value should be mailed to: Independence Township Assessing Department, 6483 Waldon Center Drive, Clarkston,MI 48346 or emailed to assess@indtwp.com. Protests by mail must be received prior to the adjournment of the March Board of Review.

The Board of Review is an appeal process to review property values, not tax bills. The Board of Review has nojurisdiction over the millage rates that are multiplied against taxable values in order to calculate the tax bill. The year 2017 tentative equalization ratio is 50%, and the estimated multiplier is 1.0000 for all property classifications.

Christine Ritchie, MAAO

Acting Assessor

Independence Township