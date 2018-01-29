Jack L. Williams Sr., formerly of Ortonville/Rochester Hills, Michigan and Vero Beach Florida, age 83, passed away on January 27, 2018 and now rests in the arms of his lord and savior.

Jack was born to Wilma Thompson and Kenneth B. Williams on January 24, 1935 in Georgetown, Illinois. His family moved to Pontiac, Michigan when he was 4 years old. He was a graduate of Pontiac Central High School. He married Darlene on June 26, 1954 in Muskegon Heights, Michigan. Jack worked for Pontiac Motors for a short time and later learned his trade from working at Modern American Corporation & Beaver Precision Inc., before opening his own company “J W Manufacturing, Inc.”

His greatest achievement of his career was when his company was contracted to manufacture the fuel injection system for the Aurora V-8 Engines for the 1997 Indianapolis 500. Ten of the 11 drivers who qualified used the Aurora V-8 engines, posting the ten fastest speeds. Jack and his children worked together on this project. The top 5 finishers of the 1997 Indy 500 were all Aurora V-8 engines.

Jack semi-retired at 67 but couldn’t stay away from his love of machining and went to work while in Florida operating the newest technology machines that he had only dreamed of until his retirement in 2008.

He is survived by two siblings; a brother, Alan (Kaye) Williams of Tennessee and sister,

Nancy (Ken) Tucker of Arkansas; his three children, Debra Jean Minnock, Riva (Lyal) Bigger and Jack L. Williams Jr.; seven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, two sisters and two grandsons.

Friends may visit Friday, February 2nd from 3:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Saturday, February 3rd at 4:00 p.m. at Highland United Methodist Church, Highland with visiting directly at the church at 3:00 p.m. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com