James Michael DARBY

DARBY, James Michael "Mike"; of Clarkston and Ft. Myers Beach; February 15, 2017; age 71; loving husband, soulmate and best friend of Darlene for 53 years; preceded in death by his daughter Colleen R. McIntosh; beloved father of Elizabeth (Eric) Morfe and Michelle (Scott) Ross; grandfather of Eric (Megan) and Darby McIntosh, Michael and Nicholas Morfe and Fiona and Tate Ross, great grandfather of Dawson and Landon McIntosh. Mike served 40 plus years with Detroit Edison and was a volunteer for Independence Township police and fire departments. A memorial service in Michigan will be held in the spring. Memorials may be made to Hope Hospice (www.Donate.HopeHCS.org).