Jeanette W. BLEVINS

BLEVINS, Jeanette W. of Clarkston, formerly of St. Clair Shores; died November 3, 2017; age 85. Preceded in death by her husband Jerry J. Loving mother of Jerome (Vivian) Blevins and Linda Blevins. Proud grandmother of Earlene (Josh) Blevins and Brennen (Raneen) Blevins. Visitation Monday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Funeral Service Tuesday 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorials may be made to National Parkinson Foundation. online guest book www.wintfuneralhome.com