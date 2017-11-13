Jeannine S. SMITH

SMITH, Jeannine S.; of Waterford; November 12, 2017; age 64; survived by a loving husband, parents, children, grandchildren, siblings & many other family members and friends. Visitation at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Wednesday Noon-8:00 p.m. Funeral Service Thursday, November 16, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Warren. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Almost Home, animal rescue in Southfield, MI.

