Jenna Leigh CARBONI (JONES)

obit carboni, jennaCARBONI (JONES), Jenna Leigh; formerly of Lake Orion, MI; peacefully with her family on March 10, 2017; age 31; wife of Kevin; daughter of W. Raleigh (Kim) Jones & Sandra Engel; sister of Jason Jones; granddaughter of Earl & Barbara Engel; preceded in death by her grandparents W.A. & Hattie Jones; also survived by many relatives & friends. Celebration of Life Memorial Service Wednesday, March 15 at 1:00 p.m. at Harvestland Church with visiting directly at the church at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) or American Cancer Society. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com

