Jessica L. ENGISCH (TRAVNIKAR)

ENGISCH (TRAVNIKAR), Jessica L.; of Clarkston; April 15, 2018; age 42; daughter of Karen & Frank Travnikar; sister of Stacy (Justin) Ritzenhein; aunt of Abigail & Grayson; granddaughter of Rose McGrath; preceded in death by grandparents: William McGrath, Joseph & Caroline Travnikar; survived by many aunts, uncles & cousins. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, ClarkstonThursday 2:00 pm-8:00pm with a rosary service at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass Friday 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Waterford. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a monument or Franciscan Friars. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com