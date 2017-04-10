Joy L. KUNKLER-MORRISON

KUNKLER-MORRISON, Joy L.; of Clarkston; unexpectedly April 9, 2017; age 63; wife of Tom Morrison; mother of Michael (Suzanne) Kunkler & Leslie Rometty; stepmother of Tim (Megan) Morrison; grandmother of Savanah, Addison, Isabella, William & an expectant baby; sister of Karen (Fred) Van Heck, Deb (late Tino) Casadei, Suz Schulert, Jim Martin, Janice Martin & Holly Schraeger; also many other family members; preceded in death by first husband Jim Kunkler. Joy loved her family and being a grandmother. She was a long time real estate agent in the area. Celebration of life memorial service Friday, April 14th at 12:30 pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Audubon Society or The Nature Conservancy. Online guestbookwww.wintfuneralhome.com