Judith Ann Sherman

Judie passed away April 17, 2018 surrounded by the love of her family. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Roger F. Sherman for 53 years. Loving mother of Roger F Sherman., Jr. (Susan), Ingrid Anne Sherman and dear family friend, Cindee Teer. Cherished grandmother of Jack and Kathleen Turner. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Also survived by her dog, Charlie. Memorial Service Wednesday April 25, 2018 11:00 a.m. at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W. Long Lake Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Memorial tributes to The Michigan Humane Society or The American Cancer Society. A.J. Desmond & Sons 248-549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at www.AJDesmond.com.