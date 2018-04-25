Kenneth W. FREEMAN

FREEMAN, Kenneth W.; of Ortonville; suddenly April 24, 2018; age 74; beloved husband of Margaret for 54 years; loving father of Barbara (Terry) Gagnon, Rob (Tammy) Freeman, Jeffrey (Mary) Freeman & Shari (Chris) Burton; proud grandpa of Sarah (Louis) Webb, Eric (Renee) Gagnon, Shaleen (Sean) Wilkins, John “AJ” (Jenny) Freeman, Rachel (Thomas) Bradford, Jacob Uribe, Jason (Danielle) Uribe, Jessica “JD Girl” Uribe and Kaitlyn Burton; great grandpa of Carson Corndog Freeman, Greta Lou “Super G” Wilkins, Koben Webb, Logan Webb and Kameron Webb; preceded in death by his grandson Josh Freeman & sister Rubie “Joyce” Legest. Ken was very proud of his southern heritage and considered himself a true hillbilly. He retired from General Motors after 25 years of service. Ken was President of ICR OnSite. Friends may visit Friday 3-9 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Celebration of Life Service Saturday 12:30 pm at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to NRA or the TRUMP Campaign for reelection. Online guest bookwww.wintfuneralhome.com