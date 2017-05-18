Letters to the Editor

A call to deny permit for kennel

Dear Editor,

The golden retriever kennel seeking to legitimize its large-scale breeding operation by requesting an extreme variance permit should be denied.

This is not an average hobby breeder or a neighbor you would want next door. This is a high-volume puppy peddling kennel with an average of 30 licensed dogs each year and an estimated 30 co-owned dogs coming back to the property for mating and whelping rotations.

This is a puppy peddler in disguise operating for profit. To maintain this high volume operation, this kennel is storing dogs in the garage 80 percent of the time – in stacked cages and off limits to the public!

The minimum permit requirements are with reason and very clear: 10 acres, 500 feet lot width, and a 150 feet set-back. This location is only 3.03 acres and 200 feet wide. Not even close!

The precedent it sets essentially removes space requirements for almost every zoning requirement in Independence Township.

Our kennel ordinance was specifically designed to weed out “irresponsible” kennels that impact public safety, create nuisances and degrade property values.

Another golden retriever kennel in Oakland County made the Humane Society of the United States Horrible 100 list in 2013. To date, the kennel has failed 18 inspections. Forcing compliance does not work with these types of businesses.

The safety, size and scope of this operation can not be guaranteed.

Pam Sordyl, founder of Puppy Mill Awareness, SE Michigan,

Independence Township

Editor’s Note: The Independence Township Planning Commission voted to deny the permit.

Thanks for supporting drug collection efforts

Dear Editor,

Thank you, Clarkston residents, for making it a priority to bring your unused prescription drugs to the collection bin, May 3, during Clarkston’s “Spring Drug Take Back” Day event.

If you missed this collection day, you may drop them off any weekday Monday-Friday between the hours of 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Oakland County Substation in Independence Township, off Citation Drive.

Transport and arrive with them in the prescription bottle then be prepared to pour them into a plastic bag once inside the building. Please note that liquids, inhalers and sharps are not accepted.

A very special thank you to Oakland County deputies and staff at the Independence Township substation and to the organizing committee: Patty Collins of the Independence Township Senior Community Center, Grace Lee of Graceful Living, Cheryl Smith of New Oakland Family Centers and Clarkston Coalition for Youth staff, Mary Schleusener and Tonya Cunningham.

Everyone can play a part in keeping unused, expired, unneeded medications out of our drinking water and medicine cabinets by disposing of them properly in this free, “no questions asked” unit.

For more information on prescription drug abuse, visit DrugFreeKids.org or http://www.clarkstonyouth.org/projects-and-events/operation-medicine-cabinet

Sincerely,

Mary Schleusener

Clarkston Coalition for Youth