A Look Back for April 18, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Community thaws; cleanup continues” Recent warmth made the early April ice storm seem like old news, but it’s effect was real for residents and businesses owners alike as it would take up to two weeks to clean up after the storm.

“Students offer art for local diners” Sashabaw Middle School student had their artwork displayed at a local Wendy’s restaurant throughout the month of March as part of Wendy’s Celebrates Youth Arts Month Exhibit.

“Clarkston tennis takes second in Invitational” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Tennis team tied for second in their own invitational as the Wolves and Livonia Stevenson both scored 14 points. Grosse Pointe North won the meet with 18 points.

25 years ago – 1993

“School district ponders effects of ball Proposal A” Clarkston Community Schools officials were going over Proposal A with a fine-tooth comb, in the event the tax reform proposal was approved by voters in June. Deputy Superintendent Steve Lenar said it wouldn’t hurt the district, but there were variables to be considered.

“New pumper bolsters fire department” The Independence Township Fire Department had a new fire engine and it was far from ordinary. The $180,000 truck was the only one the department had with an enclosed seating area and was also equipped with a generator, chainsaw, lock pullers, air packs and a variety of tools and hoses.

“Wolves edge Bronchos 7-5 for first win” The Clarkston Varsity Softball team used a 15-hit attack and stole eight bases to defeat Holly in the first game of the season, 7-5.

50 years ago – 1968

“Voters turn down pool” Voters in the Clarkston Community Schools district turned down a proposal to construct a swimming pool. There were a total of 1,265 votes with 766 saying no to the pool.

“Wins Hopwood award” John Slade won an award of $700 given to 26 winners in the annual Avery and Jule Hopwood contest in creative writing at the University of Michigan. Slade, a sophomore at Michigan, won his in the drama division for “Important Games.”

“To be honored for scouting work” Mrs. Bill Humphreys, a Clarkston mother of four and an active participant in scouting, was to be honored for her service in the scouting movement at the United Fund awards presentation.