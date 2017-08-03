A Look Back for August 2, 2017

15 years ago – 2002

“Local students soar to college with help from Eagles” Four local students received a little support from the Clarkston Eagles on their way to college with a $750 scholarship from the group. It was the first time the Eagles gave out scholarships.

“Cedar Crest drummers entertain SCAMP students” Eight students from Cedar Crest Academy performed for the students in SCAMP, the summer camp program for students with special needs in the Clarkston area.

“Richardson stepping down after 25 years” Longtime Clarkston coach Gordie Richardson planned to retire at the end of the 2002-2003 season after 25 years as an assistant varsity football coach and head volleyball and girls track coach. “I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve done,” he said. “ I enjoyed teaching and working with kids. It’s time for me to go.”

25 years ago – 1992

“Principal digs in for Clarkston High’s first day” Though most students wouldn’t be starting school for a few more weeks, Jim Goebel already began in his position as new principal at Clarkston High School.

“Student standout: Rachel Grain” Rachel Grain, a student at Sashabaw Junior High School shared her experience during her second year participating in the Oakland County 4-H Fair. She won six awards in different categories and was the top in three equestrian events in her age group.

“They shoot, they score” Clarkston area youths Stephen Janowiak, Anthony Facione, Bill Kalush and Darrin Jones participated in the Michigan Tech Youth Hockey Development Camp in Houghton.

50 years ago – 1967

“What’s that hanging?” Ross J. Woodworth was surprised to see a large red balloon with a cord extending to a white box in a tree. Upon examining the box, the Clarkston Police and Independence Township Fire Department found it contained weather gauges from the United States Government Weather Bureau.

“Fire damages clubhouse” Fire seriously damaged an abandoned clubhouse on Perry Lake Road. The cause at the time was undetermined.

“Around the town” Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hubbard and family toured Belle Isle. On their way home they stopped at the Old Fashion Drug Store for sodas.