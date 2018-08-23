A Look Back for August 22, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Power outage brings out best in residents, business” Local residents coped with what was being described at the largest power outage in the nation’s history when the lights went out at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14. The blackout hit northeastern United States and southeastern Canada.

“Miller files lawsuit to defend dual school positions” The attorney representing Clarkston Community Schools Board of Education Trustee Tony Miller filed a lawsuit in Oakland County Circuit Court challenging the claim Miller couldn’t also be a Clarkston High School football coach.

“Tons of fun” Little kids enjoyed the big rigs during Independence Township Parks and Recreation’s Tons of Trucks event at Clintonwood Park.

25 years ago – 1993

“Denver-bound” About 60 teens and adults from St. Daniel Catholic Central boarded buses bound for Denver to go see Pope John Paul II and celebrate World Youth Day with nearly 186,000 Catholics from 70 different countries.

“Ski club takes third place at invitational” The Spray Masters Waterski Club, consisting of numerous Clarkston-area residents, placed third at the Michigan State Invitational and Show Tournament.

“CHS alumnus produces dance show” Andrew Nichols, a 1992 Clarkston High School graduate, produced two half-hour segments of a dance show dubbed “Drew’s House” for Clarkston-Independence cable channel 65. He got the idea for the dance show while working at Channel 65 and pitched it to director Amy LaValley.

50 years ago – 1968

“Summer riding” Tom Kranich was caught in action while riding his unicycle. He had been riding for two years. “This is my second one. I fell on the first one I had and wrecked it,” he said.

“Vet visits son at old base” Mr. and Mrs. Harold T. Hawkins of Snowapple Drive returned to Biloxi, Mississippi and Keesler AFB, where he was stationed 25 years prior, to visit their son, Leroy, an Air Force airman, who was stationed there in 1968.

“Bowler win” Twelve-year-old Jeff Jones of Clarkston won two first place trophies in tournament bowling in Lansing. He won first in his class in both the state tournament and the eastern area tournament.