A Look Back for February 14, 2018

From The Clarkston News archives

15 years ago – 2003

“Preserving precious land one acre/development at a time” The North Oakland County Headwaters Land Conservancy acquired 78 acres of property for preservation with 63 of them in Independence and Springfield townships.

“CHS students raise $700 for wheelchair basketball team” Clarkston High School students raised $700 for the Sterling Heights Challengers, a wheelchair basketball team for students ages 6-18 during the third annual Challenger Basketball Blowout.

“Grapplers pin down league championship” The Clarkston Varsity Wrestling team proved they were the best in the Oakland Athletic Association I, capturing the league tournament, finishing with 194.5 points for first place.

25 years ago – 1993

“High stepping” Amy West and her dad, John, showed their dancing skills in Clarkston Elementary’s gym during the Clarkston Community Education’s Daddy-Daughter Valentine Dance.

“Rainbow Connection to send teen, family to Hawaii” Clarkston High School sophomore Shannon Clark chose a Maui trip to go on with her family as part of the Rainbow Connection’s “Make A Wish” program.

“Named top teacher in county” Steve Himburg was recognized as the premiere middle school educator in the county. He was named winner of the Newsweek-WDIV Outstanding Teacher Award for being Oakland County’s top middle school instructor

50 years ago – 1968

“Swimming pool vote could be April 15” A vote to build a high school swimming poll if approval is given from the State Board of Education office and the Municipal Finance Commission. The pool issue was voted on in June 1966 and was defeated by voters.

“Notes on the Orchard” Carole and David Mott of Frankwell Street welcomed new arrival, Laura Kay on Jan. 23, weighing nine pounds and 10 ounces. Her older brother, 4-year-old Gary, greeted her on her arrival.

“In double overtime, Clarkston takes Northville, 66-60” The Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball team went on a four game winning streak after defeating Northville in a double overtime, 66-60. Mark Erickson hit his game high with 24 points, and getting three buckets in the second overtime.